Wednesday Dec 02 2020
Machine Gun Kelly reveals how Megan Fox help him navigate through intense therapy

Wednesday Dec 02, 2020

Machine Gun Kelly says Megan Fox was with him sitting there on those dark nights 

Machine Gun Kelly is coming to terms with the fact that he is seeking therapy to cope with drug addiction.

The US rapper revealed that his ladylove Megan Fox came into his life like a beacon of light and urged him to seek therapy.

Speaking up on the matter, Kelly told Dave Franco, “Currently, my drug of choice is happiness and commitment to the art, rather than commitment to a vice that I believed made the art."

The 30-year-old added, “I’m taking steps. I had my first therapy session last Thursday. That’s the first time I ever went, ‘Hey, I need to separate these two people,’ which is Machine Gun Kelly and Colson Baker. The dichotomy is too intense for me.”

Kelly told Franco that he is still “early” in the treatment but he is finding it 'helpful.'

The King of Staten Island actor added, “I can see it already with the people around me. The willingness to finally be happy with my own self has invited a much more vibrant energy around us than before.”

Talking about how Megan helped him navigate through the dark times, Kelly said, “When you have a partner, mine being Megan, sitting there with you on those dark nights when you’re sweating and not being able to figure out why you’re so in your head, to help you get out of your head and put it in perspective, that really, really helps."

