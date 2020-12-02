Chrissy Teigen shares another glimpse of her miscarriage recovery journey

Chrissy Teigen’s initial heartbreak of losing baby Jack has led her down a path of healing and self-discovery and just recently, the model released an update for her fans, all in an effort to thank them for their support and encouragement during such troubling times.

Teigen began her update over on Insta stories and was even quoted saying, "I just had my first shower in like two months."

"I’ve been taking baths because I couldn’t stand to be in the shower. I couldn’t, like, physically stand in the shower. I feel really, really good. Thank you for all my birthday wishes," Teigen continued. "I feel very clear and very good."

In the story the model also reflected upon the role her fans have played throughout her healing journey and admitted, "You guys have no idea, and I cannot wait to tell you some day. I cannot wait. I realised that just left you supremely hanging. I’m sorry. I just mean it’s been a ride, it has been a journey, and I am happy to be back again."

For those unversed, this update comes a week after Teigen initially touched upon grief. At the time she was quoted saying, "When I’m old and grey, I will look back on the last two months as being brutal, exhausting, sad, physically challenging, mentally painful bitches of a couple months. But I refuse to not find humor in both the rage-fits and the outfits.”

"I already see the leaves as orange instead of grey, realized the sky is indeed blue and not black and horn honks on my forced morning walks only bring me to my knees half the time.”



"I can make it up my stairs only stopping once or twice instead of every other, and can get out of the bathtub all by myself as long as I have the promise john will dry me off. anyhow the point is, [expletive], I think it’s happening."