Stephen Colbert on benign positional vertigo diagnosis

Wednesday Dec 02, 2020
Late night talk show host Stephen Colbert was diagnosed with a medical condition called benign positional vertigo.
It's a form of vertigo where the person experiences a sudden sensation dizziness when their head is turned in the wrong way.
The condition can also see one experience nausea and a loss of balance.
While it can be troubling at times the talk show host is trying to adjust into this new life.
"It’s almost entertaining, until I forget," he told Vanity Fair.
"And then I go to stand up, and then I just fall down. So, I’m coming to you right now from a very weird angle, slightly listing to port."
Even in the midst of the interview, Colbert was reminded by his wife to do his prescribed exercises.