Wednesday Dec 02 2020
Stephen Colbert on benign positional vertigo diagnosis

Wednesday Dec 02, 2020

Late night talk show host Stephen Colbert was diagnosed with a medical condition called benign positional vertigo.

It's a form of vertigo where the person experiences a sudden sensation dizziness when their head is turned in the wrong way. 

The condition can also see one experience nausea and a loss of balance.

While it can be troubling at times the talk show host is trying to adjust into this new life. 

"It’s almost entertaining, until I forget," he told Vanity Fair. 

"And then I go to stand up, and then I just fall down. So, I’m coming to you right now from a very weird angle, slightly listing to port."

Even in the midst of the interview, Colbert was reminded by his wife to do his prescribed exercises. 


