Thursday Dec 03 2020
Jessica Simpson opens up about dyslexic struggles: 'I actually I did it'

Jessica Simpson recently touched upon the struggles she faced as a dyslexic individual when attempting to record her memoir out loud, for an audiobook.

The singer shed light on her struggles while promoting the launch of her memoir, titled Open Book.

She took to Instagram and wrote, "Fact: I'm dyslexic and this was the first time I have ever read out loud without hesitation. I did it for the listener. I did it for my family. I did it for myself."

She also added, “OPEN BOOK, thank you for the therapy. @applebooks, thank you for recognizing and respecting my story. Turning my fears into wisdom has been a soulful journey to say the least. I appreciate the power of this praise with all of my heart.”



