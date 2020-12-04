Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Dec 04 2020
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez wants people to praise women for their beauty without mentioning age

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 04, 2020

Jennifer Lopez, who mesmerises fans with her singing and acting skills, believes that 'a woman is as old as she looks'.

The music sensation, during her interview with a media outlet, revealed the secret of happy and prosperous life with all glam, saying: "You never want to hear you look great for 50."

The singer/actress added: "[People] want to just hear you look great, no matter what age you are. And for me, that is a big part of it."

The gorgeous singer, who is going to launch her very own beauty brand, went on to say: "We don't want people going, you look great for 60, 50, 40, 35. You want people to just go, wow, you look amazing."

During the interview, J Lo seemed to believe that 'a woman is as old as she looks.' as she said : "[When people say] 'Oh my God, she's 50.' It's like, does it matter? You're just your best self, no matter what."

Jennifer Lopez's not the only star who spoke out against the way society talks about getting older. Recently, Helen Mirren explained why she hates the term 'anti-ageing'.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle's hubby Prince Harry still falls into the line of succession

Meghan Markle's hubby Prince Harry still falls into the line of succession
Ayeza Khan's new photos in bridal avatar stun fans

Ayeza Khan's new photos in bridal avatar stun fans
Blackpink set to mesmerise fans with 'The Show' on YouTube

Blackpink set to mesmerise fans with 'The Show' on YouTube
Kylie Jenner 'can't wait for Christmas'

Kylie Jenner 'can't wait for Christmas'

Eminem sends birthday greetings to 'one of the greatest rappers of all time'

Eminem sends birthday greetings to 'one of the greatest rappers of all time'
Ayeza Khan looks something out of a fairy tale in photoshoot

Ayeza Khan looks something out of a fairy tale in photoshoot

Dirilis: Ertugrul: Banu Çiçek stuns in throwback pictures

Dirilis: Ertugrul: Banu Çiçek stuns in throwback pictures

Prince Charles, Camilla go clubbing as England eases lockdown

Prince Charles, Camilla go clubbing as England eases lockdown

Similarities between Meghan Markle and Princess Diana discussed

Similarities between Meghan Markle and Princess Diana discussed

Sania Mirza shares adorable video with son Izhaan Mirza Malik

Sania Mirza shares adorable video with son Izhaan Mirza Malik
'Mank' starring Amanda Seyfried dives into controversy

'Mank' starring Amanda Seyfried dives into controversy
Prince Harry takes part in conversation about the environment

Prince Harry takes part in conversation about the environment

Latest

view all