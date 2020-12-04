Watch: Sania Mirza teaches Izhaan Mirza all about traffic signals

DUBAI: Tennis star Sania Mirza has a new agenda: teaching son Izhaan Mirza all about traffic signals.



Sania shared a video of her lessons with Izhaan in her recent Instagram post. She believes it is good to teach children such lessons when they are young.

"It's good too teach them young ... Very young learning all about signal boxes," the caption read.

In the video, the adorable two-year-old can be seen explaining his mother what the three different colours – green, red and orange – of a traffic signal mean.





On Thursday, Sania had shared the most adorable picture of herself with son Izhaan.

She had captioned it: Twinning and winning with my little star.

Read more: Sania Mirza and son look adorable twinning in white and blue outfits

The photo showed Sania posing with her son in front of a pool. The mother-son duo were both wearing a white top and blue pants with yellow shoes.

Last week, the Indian tennis start put up a video of her husband playing for the Jaffna Stallions on her Instagram story when the stallions were 85-2 in a game with the Galle Gladiators.