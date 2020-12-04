Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Dec 04 2020
By
Web Desk

'Prince Charles had stopped seeing Camilla after he decided to marry Diana: report

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 04, 2020

Netflix show The Crown continues to receive backlash for its depiction of several members of the royal family.

The show which is in its fourth season was recently criticized for its portrayal of Prince Andrew.

The Crown once again courted controversy as it showed the characters of Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

Royal commentators and the British media especially tabloids have given extensive coverage to the show.

A latest report in Daily Express said "Princess Diana may have had up to 10 affairs before her husband Prince Charles was unfaithful for the first time with his former flame, Camilla Parker Bowles."

According to the publication, Princess Charles dated Camilla in 1972, and had an illicit relationship with her in 1979 after she was married. It said the prince reportedly stopped seeing her when he decided to marry Diana.

Commenting on The Crown's plot, it said  the show emphasises that Charles never stopped contacting his former mistress.

Talking to Daily Express royal commentator Howard Hodgson said "this particular storyline was completely inaccurate".

He said, “When Charles comes to his third [relationship] with Camilla, they are by now both married and both very unhappy, and Patti Palmer-Tomkinson invites them to her house in 1986, and that’s it.


More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez bashes Botox rumors: “I don’t like needles’

Jennifer Lopez bashes Botox rumors: “I don’t like needles’
Experts warn Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s neutrality ‘may be tested’: report

Experts warn Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s neutrality ‘may be tested’: report
Billie Eilish refunds ‘Where Do We Go?’ tour tickets to fans

Billie Eilish refunds ‘Where Do We Go?’ tour tickets to fans
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic's new clip leaves fans intrigued

Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic's new clip leaves fans intrigued
Mads Mikkelsen opens up after replacing Jhonny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3

Mads Mikkelsen opens up after replacing Jhonny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's concerns with ‘blindsiding’ the royal family: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's concerns with ‘blindsiding’ the royal family: report
Why did Daniel Radcliffe break so many wands in Harry Potter sets?

Why did Daniel Radcliffe break so many wands in Harry Potter sets?
Queen Elizabeth mourns the death of her dog

Queen Elizabeth mourns the death of her dog
Billie Eilish leaves fans disappointed with latest statement

Billie Eilish leaves fans disappointed with latest statement

BTS’s Jin unveils new song ‘Abyss’ hours ahead of his birthday

BTS’s Jin unveils new song ‘Abyss’ hours ahead of his birthday

Noah Cyrus apologises after using racial slur when supporting Harry Styles

Noah Cyrus apologises after using racial slur when supporting Harry Styles
BTS’s Jin pens heartbreaking note to ARMYs ahead of ‘Abyss’ release

BTS’s Jin pens heartbreaking note to ARMYs ahead of ‘Abyss’ release

Latest

view all