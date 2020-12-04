Meghan Markle can make millions if she turns her diary into a memoir: report

There're speculations that Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle can make millions if she turns her secret diary, which had raised eyebrows in the certain circle, into a memoir.



The Duchess of Sussex has maintained a diary during her time in the royal family, according to report.

According to Express.co.uk, 'it could reveal the struggles that Meghan faced leaving her native Los Angeles for life as a member of the British royal family.'



It added that one of the Duchess's friends revealed the former 'Suits' star regularly wrote down her thoughts and feelings in the diary after marrying Prince Harry.

Some royal fans and commentators believe that 'there's a good chance she could publish a memoir. They also linked it to the Princess Diana's interview which the mother of Prince Harry gave in 1995 where she revealed Charles was having an affair.

The scandal with Prince Andrew also happened during Meghan's time with the royal family. There're rumors that the family wanted it to be out public eye.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who stepped down as senior royals in March, are busy in Christmas preparations at their new nest in Southern California.