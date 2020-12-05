Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Dec 05 2020
By
Web Desk

Royal rivalry: Jealous Princess Beatrice absolutely loathes Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 05, 2020

Princess Beatrice and Kate Middleton too are not too fond of each other

Relationships within the royal family can be tough sometimes, specially when it comes to two strong, inspiring leading women.

Such has happened with Princess Beatrice and Kate Middleton too, who are not very fond of each other.

According to royal experts, Beatrice abhors Kate so much that she only had disdain and jealousy for her.

The envy stems from the royal line of succession, Express UK quoted the The Talko as saying, "Now that the rules of succession have changed there has been a significant wage gap between the royal siblings, and this rubs Prince Andrew and his children up the wrong way.

"Because of this Princess Beatrice has been at odds with her uncle and cousins for decades. It's rumoured she has a huge disdain for Kate, and many speculate she's just very jealous of the Duchess.

It also revealed how Prince Andrew does not approve of Prince Charles becoming the King.

"Prince Charles has eliminated his siblings from being next in line for the Crown. He [Andrew] is upset about the slimming of the succession for the Crown."

More From Entertainment:

Photographer catches Prince Philip being chased by Queen Elizabeth amid royal tour

Photographer catches Prince Philip being chased by Queen Elizabeth amid royal tour
Prince Charles and Camilla brutally attacked on social media after 'The Crown' row

Prince Charles and Camilla brutally attacked on social media after 'The Crown' row
Yolanda Hadid on baby-sitting duty as Gigi Hadid goes back to work

Yolanda Hadid on baby-sitting duty as Gigi Hadid goes back to work
Trailer of Priyanka Chopra starrer 'We Can Be Heroes' out now

Trailer of Priyanka Chopra starrer 'We Can Be Heroes' out now
Daniel Radcliffe breaks silence on why he will never join Twitter

Daniel Radcliffe breaks silence on why he will never join Twitter

Meghan Markle's engagement dress designers Ralph & Russo involved in court battle

Meghan Markle's engagement dress designers Ralph & Russo involved in court battle
Sofia Richie reveals interesting fact about her new tattoo

Sofia Richie reveals interesting fact about her new tattoo
Gigi Hadid shares good news with fans and friends

Gigi Hadid shares good news with fans and friends
Miley Cyrus 'controversial' picture sets tongues wagging

Miley Cyrus 'controversial' picture sets tongues wagging

Hina Altaf surprises beau Aagha Ali with lavish birthday party

Hina Altaf surprises beau Aagha Ali with lavish birthday party
Princess Diana sought an end to British monarchy: report

Princess Diana sought an end to British monarchy: report

Meghan Markle can make millions if she turns her diary into a memoir: report

Meghan Markle can make millions if she turns her diary into a memoir: report

Latest

view all