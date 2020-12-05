Royal rivalry: Jealous Princess Beatrice absolutely loathes Kate Middleton

Princess Beatrice and Kate Middleton too are not too fond of each other

Relationships within the royal family can be tough sometimes, specially when it comes to two strong, inspiring leading women.

Such has happened with Princess Beatrice and Kate Middleton too, who are not very fond of each other.

According to royal experts, Beatrice abhors Kate so much that she only had disdain and jealousy for her.

The envy stems from the royal line of succession, Express UK quoted the The Talko as saying, "Now that the rules of succession have changed there has been a significant wage gap between the royal siblings, and this rubs Prince Andrew and his children up the wrong way.

"Because of this Princess Beatrice has been at odds with her uncle and cousins for decades. It's rumoured she has a huge disdain for Kate, and many speculate she's just very jealous of the Duchess.

It also revealed how Prince Andrew does not approve of Prince Charles becoming the King.

"Prince Charles has eliminated his siblings from being next in line for the Crown. He [Andrew] is upset about the slimming of the succession for the Crown."