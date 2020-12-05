Can't connect right now! retry
Taylor Swift fans are convinced she and Joe Alwyn are engaged

Taylor Swift's crazed fans have sparked rumours about her possible engagement with boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

According to the frenzied Swifties, a solid message was hidden in the re-recorded version of the pop icon’s song Love Story.

A snippet of the song earlier made headlines after it was featured ion Ryan Reynolds’ new Match ad.

Some highly-observant fans noticed a major change in the lyrics from the original song, going from, “Baby, just say yes” to “Baby just said, yes.”

One fan tweeted: “Wait why aren’t we talking about the fact that Taylor said ‘it’s a love story baby just SAID yes.’ I just saw a tiktok and I didn’t even notice until the girl pointed it out.”

“OMG [the] original lyrics are baby just say yes, is our queen trying to tell us something?” another wrote.

Fans were soon speculating that once the full version of the song drops it could feature Alwyn dropping to his knees and popping the big question in the music video, as a way to announce the singer’s engagement. 

