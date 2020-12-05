Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Dec 05 2020
By
Web Desk

BTS makes it to Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Albums Of 2020 with 'Map of the Soul: 7'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 05, 2020

BTS makes it to Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Albums Of 2020 with 'Map of the Soul: 7'

BTS managed to make it into Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Albums of 2020 list as their first ever South Korean artists.

This historic moment was made possible by Map of the Soul: 7 that made it all possible, at no 16th.

American journalist Rob Sheffield touched on accolade and even praised the band for perusing “their loftiest creative ambitions” with such authenticity.

He claimed “The South Korean pop kings didn’t water down their style (or language) to conquer America—they just won the audience on their own terms” with their most “complex and personal album yet.”

He believes, “Map of the Soul: 7 lives up to its title with heartfelt individual confessions like Suga‘s rap-star space fantasy ‘Interlude: Shadow.’" 

He concluded by saying, "But the high point is ‘Moon,’ Jin‘s wonderstruck love song to the audience, where he pledges his devotion over jangling guitars.”

More From Entertainment:

'The Black Eyed Peas' member opens up about making of Shakira's new music video

'The Black Eyed Peas' member opens up about making of Shakira's new music video

Miley Cyrus refuses to plunge into drug relapse: ‘It’ll be a cold day in hell’

Miley Cyrus refuses to plunge into drug relapse: ‘It’ll be a cold day in hell’
Meet the 'Ertugrul' actress who played Goncagül

Meet the 'Ertugrul' actress who played Goncagül
Kim Kardashian crosses 192 million followers on Instagram as her popularity grows

Kim Kardashian crosses 192 million followers on Instagram as her popularity grows

Shawn Mendes secretly crushed on Camila Cabello for five years

Shawn Mendes secretly crushed on Camila Cabello for five years
Meghan Markle traveled on Royal Train with Queen — a perk Kate has yet to receive

Meghan Markle traveled on Royal Train with Queen — a perk Kate has yet to receive
Monarchy weakening at a rapid pace after Prince Andrew and Harry’s scandals

Monarchy weakening at a rapid pace after Prince Andrew and Harry’s scandals
Queen Elizabeth to miss Prince Harry the most on her first ‘lonely’ Christmas

Queen Elizabeth to miss Prince Harry the most on her first ‘lonely’ Christmas

BTS Jimin overtakes Twitter with a blue haired return

BTS Jimin overtakes Twitter with a blue haired return
Queen to get Netflix account after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry signed multi-million deal?

Queen to get Netflix account after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry signed multi-million deal?
Olivia Colman donates signed script of ‘The Crown’ to Kate Middleton’s charity

Olivia Colman donates signed script of ‘The Crown’ to Kate Middleton’s charity
Katy Perry claims sleep’s been a 'challenge’ with daughter Daisy

Katy Perry claims sleep’s been a 'challenge’ with daughter Daisy

Latest

view all