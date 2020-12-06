Can't connect right now! retry
Royal fans lash out at Queen Elizabeth as Megxit review nears: 'No coming back'

Fans urge Queen Elizabeth to replace Kate Middleton and Prince William with Meghan and Harry forever

It seems like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can never return to the British royal family, even if they want to. 

As Megxit review nears, royal fan have unleashed an attack on the Sussexes urging the Queen to not welcome them back!

According to some, Meghan and Harry should not be allowed to come back or reverse their Megxit deal.

Meanwhile, some are in favour of Kate Middleton and Prince William taking on the duties of the Sussexes.

One fan commented on social media, “Harry was never the star, it was always Will & his family."

A second blasted, “Prince William won’t be able to undo the damage Harry has done to his own reputation.”

Another one squealed, “The Sussex’s had the impression they were the stars, but stars are only for Hollywood, not monarchy!

