Sunday Dec 06 2020
Sunday Dec 06, 2020

Mahira Khan says she loves working on Sundays

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan, who recently visited the cold desert of Skardu with close pals, has stated that she loves working on Sundays.

Taking to Instagram, the Raees actress shared her dazzling photos in white outfit and wrote, “I’d rather be at the beach. Kidding. Of course not. I love working on Sundays.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Earlier, Mahira Khan treated her fans with her sweet childhood photo ahead of her 35th birthday.

The Parey Hut Love star posted her childhood picture apparently taken during the winter season and disclosed that December is her favourite month.

Mahira wrote, “Dear December, You know you’re my favourite. Don’t disappoint. Yours, X.”

