Meghan Markle will stick to royal patronages till Megxit review: report

Meghan Markle reportedly has ‘not intention’ of giving up her affiliations with royal patronages until Megxit review concludes.

This observation was brought forward by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams. He was quoted telling Express UK, "I think that as far as we know there no signs that Eugenie's going to be taking over any of the patronages that they still have.”

"It's sometimes forgotten that Meghan has several patronages which are based here. Obviously at the moment, there's no sign that she has any intention of giving them up. They have roles with the Commonwealth and that I'm sure will continue."

While official reports estimate the duo’s Netflix earnings at about $250million (£190million), what most people don't realise, per royal commentator Marlene Koenig, is that "they don't get all that money. Some of that money has to pay for writers, people's health care insurance, production.”

"But the fact that they've been able to pay back the money for the renovations for Frogmore Cottage as well as a good chunk installment for the rent, their own security, it's not from the bank of dad anymore. They're certainly doing very well. One assumes whenever they speak they're given a cheque but we don't know."