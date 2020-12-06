Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Dec 06 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle will stick to royal patronages till Megxit review: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 06, 2020

Meghan Markle will stick to royal patronages till Megxit review: report

Meghan Markle reportedly has ‘not intention’ of giving up her affiliations with royal patronages until Megxit review concludes.

This observation was brought forward by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams. He was quoted telling Express UK, "I think that as far as we know there no signs that Eugenie's going to be taking over any of the patronages that they still have.”

"It's sometimes forgotten that Meghan has several patronages which are based here. Obviously at the moment, there's no sign that she has any intention of giving them up. They have roles with the Commonwealth and that I'm sure will continue."

While official reports estimate the duo’s Netflix earnings at about $250million (£190million), what most people don't realise, per royal commentator Marlene Koenig, is that "they don't get all that money. Some of that money has to pay for writers, people's health care insurance, production.”

"But the fact that they've been able to pay back the money for the renovations for Frogmore Cottage as well as a good chunk installment for the rent, their own security, it's not from the bank of dad anymore. They're certainly doing very well. One assumes whenever they speak they're given a cheque but we don't know."

More From Entertainment:

Queen's head housekeeper quits role after staff revolted against Christmas plans

Queen's head housekeeper quits role after staff revolted against Christmas plans
BTS’s Jin spills the beans behind V’s wholesome attempts to cheer him up on his birthday

BTS’s Jin spills the beans behind V’s wholesome attempts to cheer him up on his birthday
BTS: Jimin, Jungkook set the 2020 Melon Awards stage on fire with ‘Black Swan’ performance

BTS: Jimin, Jungkook set the 2020 Melon Awards stage on fire with ‘Black Swan’ performance
Prince Charles slammed for draining royal coffers: report

Prince Charles slammed for draining royal coffers: report
Netflix says it will not add a disclaimer to 'The Crown'

Netflix says it will not add a disclaimer to 'The Crown'
The one gift that the Kardashians, Jenners can't celebrate Christmas without

The one gift that the Kardashians, Jenners can't celebrate Christmas without
Queen Elizabeth likely to get Covid vaccine within weeks

Queen Elizabeth likely to get Covid vaccine within weeks
Princess Diana actress Emma Corrin shares list of the best 'things' she's watched in 2020

Princess Diana actress Emma Corrin shares list of the best 'things' she's watched in 2020
Priyanka Chopra blows fans away with stunning snap

Priyanka Chopra blows fans away with stunning snap
Kylie Jenner files restraining order against 'potential burglar'

Kylie Jenner files restraining order against 'potential burglar'
Mahira Khan says she loves working on Sundays

Mahira Khan says she loves working on Sundays
The Queen preoccupied with ‘more important things’ than Prince Harry, Meghan: report

The Queen preoccupied with ‘more important things’ than Prince Harry, Meghan: report

Latest

view all