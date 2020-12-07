Can't connect right now! retry
Miley Cyrus is putting herself back on the market with the help of TikTok

Pop icon Miley Cyrus appears to be heading back to the dating scene after a number of whirlwind relationships. 

The Wrecking Ball singer recently made headlines after she asked a fan out on TikTok after seeing her groove to her new song Plastic Hearts.

The user had written: "if miley comments ill get whatever tattoo she says.”

Cyrus was quick to fulfill the fan’s wish as she suggested: "How about the time and place of our first date?"

The fan replied: "I'm down to take you out anytime."

This wasn’t the first time Cyrus had made the day for fans by randomly dropping into the comments section.

Earlier, she shaded her past marriage with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth after she extended wishes to a couple on TikTok.

"Hope it goes better for you two than it did for me," wrote Cyrus alongside a skull, a black heart and an engagement ring emoji.

