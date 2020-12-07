Ayesha Omar admits to 'never being the same' after devastating loss

Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar loves keeping it real with her fans. 

She does not shy away from expressing what she is feeling, whatever the range of emotion be. In her latest post on Instagram Ayesha became candid about losing her dear pet dog. 

She shared a throwback photo of herself smiling from ear-to-ear with her late pet named Baghira. 

It is unclear whether the date mentioned in the caption, May 2018, referred to the time when the photo was taken or the death of her pet. 

The diva admitted she would "never be the same without him" while fans poured in love and support. 

Take a look:



