Hania Aamir breaks down after reading mean comments

While it seems that Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is unfazed by the plethora of negative comments she receives on a daily basis, the reality is that she too is human and can have her down days.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared a sad picture of herself and admitted that it was taken after she shed a few tears over reading negative comments.

In the caption, she asserted her fans to use their words wisely and that they can have detrimental effects when misused.

"This was me trying to get myself together after shedding two tears over three mean comments," she wrote.

"Words are powerful. They can create and destroy. Why use them to knock people down when you can use them to lift each other up.

"Being mean is easy and weak and projection of your own fears and insecurities. Being kind is beautiful; it is strength; let’s be beautiful and strong together.

Use your words wisely," the caption read.

Her followers were quick to show their love and support to their idol.

