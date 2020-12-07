Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Dec 07 2020
By
Web Desk

Hania Aamir breaks down after reading mean comments

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 07, 2020

While it seems that Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is unfazed by the plethora of negative comments she receives on a daily basis, the reality is that she too is human and can have her down days.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared a sad picture of herself and admitted that it was taken after she shed a few tears over reading negative comments. 

In the caption, she asserted her fans to use their words wisely and that they can have detrimental effects when misused. 

"This was me trying to get myself together after shedding two tears over three mean comments," she wrote. 

"Words are powerful. They can create and destroy. Why use them to knock people down when you can use them to lift each other up.

"Being mean is easy and weak and projection of your own fears and insecurities. Being kind is beautiful; it is strength; let’s be beautiful and strong together.

Use your words wisely," the caption read. 

Her followers were quick to show their love and support to their idol.

Take a look:



More From Entertainment:

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor serve ultimate couple goals in latest pic

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor serve ultimate couple goals in latest pic
Mehwish Hayat 'fights' with sister Afsheen Hayat in video

Mehwish Hayat 'fights' with sister Afsheen Hayat in video

Amelia Hamlin shares new photos with cryptic caption after being snubbed by Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin shares new photos with cryptic caption after being snubbed by Scott Disick
Zainab Jamil's decision to quit showbiz leaves fans divided

Zainab Jamil's decision to quit showbiz leaves fans divided
BTS' New Year concert cancels in-person show, moves online

BTS' New Year concert cancels in-person show, moves online

Bob Dylan sells entire song catalog to Universal Music

Bob Dylan sells entire song catalog to Universal Music
Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney obsessed with being dressed up amid pandemic

Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney obsessed with being dressed up amid pandemic

Ayesha Omar admits to 'never being the same' after devastating loss

Ayesha Omar admits to 'never being the same' after devastating loss
Kate Middleton's dance video breaks the internet

Kate Middleton's dance video breaks the internet

Kate Middleton's spelling error proves she is just as human as we are

Kate Middleton's spelling error proves she is just as human as we are

Khloe Kardashian makes heart-breaking revelation about Christmas plans

Khloe Kardashian makes heart-breaking revelation about Christmas plans
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to set up their own awards

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to set up their own awards

Latest

view all