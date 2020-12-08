Madonna gets her first-ever tattoo in honour of her six children

US singer, songwriter and actress Madonna has got her first-ever tattoo at the age of 62 to pay tribute to her six children.



The Queen of Pop has had her first-ever tattoo featuring the initials of all six of her children-- Lourdes Leon, Rocco Ritchie, David Banda, Mercy James, Stelle Ciccone and Estere Ciccone.

The Frozen singer turned to Instagram and shared series of photos wherein she can be seen getting her first ever tattoo.

She wrote, “Inked for The Very First Time..............#family.”

In one of the photos, Madonna flaunted her wrist tattooed with the initials ‘L R D M S E’



The singer shares Lourdes with her ex Carlos Leon and Rocco with ex-husband Guy Ritchie.

Madonna has adopted the other four children.