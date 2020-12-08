Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Dec 08 2020
Meghan Markle's ex-husband goes into 'cold fury' when hearing her name

Tuesday Dec 08, 2020

While news of Meghan Markle’s marriage to Prince Harry spread like wildfire, there was also interest developing about her previous marriage to Hollywood producer and talent agent Trevor Engelson.

According to Andrew Morton’s book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, Meghan’s ex-husband is still sour over how things abruptly ended between them, with Meghan being the decider. 

Apparently this was the reason he told inquirers that he has "zero to say about her".

It is said that the extent of his dislike was to the point that he did not even like hearing Meghan’s name.

"It was such a surprise for Trevor that even at a distance of five years, he can barely contain his anger," Morton wrote. 

"The normally laid back New Yorker switching gear from his usual ‘hi bro, how’s it going?’ to a cold fury when her name comes into the conversation."

Meghan’s half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. also expressed similar sentiments. 

In an interview with Express.co.uk earlier this year, Thomas Jr. said that he had spoken to Meghan’s former husband after the break-up and was told to not mention her name again, threatening to hang up on the call.

"I talked to Trevor a couple of times on a project that I was trying to put together," Thomas Jr. said. 

"And he said, ‘I’ll talk to you, but just don’t ever mention her name because I will hang up on you. I don’t want to hear her name, period.’"

