Tuesday Dec 08 2020
Justin Bieber to hit the stage on New Year’s Eve with a ‘special' performance

Tuesday Dec 08, 2020

Justin Bieber has decided to host his first ever live stream concert with T-Mobile and fans are roaring in excitement.

According to People magazine, Beiber issued a statement regarding the collaboration and admitted, "I've worked with T-Mobile for a long time — they're such a fun brand, and we're working on more surprises to watch out for during this special night.”

“I can't wait to partner on this epic New Year's Eve concert with them, and give everyone a safe way to kick 2020 out the door, together."

Check it out below:

Despite it having been almost three years since the singer actually performed a live concert, that is not to say he's been on a total break. Bieber has been keeping himself busy with multiple singles like Holy, Lonely and Monster.

