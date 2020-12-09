Christina Perri taking social media hiatus to heal from gut-wrenching miscarriage

Christina Perri announced her baby girl was 'born silent' last month

Christina Perri is taking her time to process the pain of suffering from an unfortunate pregnancy loss in November.



The Jar of Hearts singer took to Instagram and shared her decision to quit social media to heal from the tragedy that struck her family.

Posting a picture of her two-year-old daughter Camella and her dog, Perri wrote, "hi friends. i couldn’t think of one thing that felt appropriate to post after my last post other than carmella and our little pug puppy, chocolate chip.

"she has brought a little bit of joy back into our house. honestly she hasn’t left my side [sic],” Perri said.

Last month, Perri was hospitalised after her pregnancy ran through some complications.

Shortly after, she revealed that her baby girl was “born silent.”

“The days have been long and yet also feel like they all blend into one,” Perri continued. “we’re not ok, but we believe in a day we will be. me, paul, and carmella all wrap each other up in love and in sadness everyday."







