Celeste Rivas case update: D4vd's friend Neo gives grand jury testimony

Celeste Rivas was just days away from her 15th birthday when her dismembered body was discovered

D4vd’s close friend Neo Langston finally appeared before a Los Angeles grand jury this week as investigators continue probing the death of teenage girl Celeste Rivas, whose dismembered body was found last September in the trunk of a Tesla registered to D4vd in Hollywood

Neo showed up Wednesday, February 4, at a Los Angeles courthouse, where a grand jury has been convened since November to hear evidence related to the case. Neo’s testimony comes months after he was arrested in Montana for failing to appear as a witness in the high-profile case.

TMZ caught Neo leaving the courthouse, though he remained silent as questions were shouted his way. The outlet also spotted deputy district attorney Beth Silverman arriving to present the case, offering no comment.

Neo reportedly spent just 30 to 40 minutes before the grand jury — a relatively short appearance, especially given his friendship with D4vd, who is considered a suspect.

The outlet previously reported that Neo, a popular streamer, was arrested in Helena, Montana, after an arrest warrant was issued by a Los Angeles judge. He was transported to L.A., booked into the LAPD’s Metropolitan Detention Centre on $60,000 bail, and later released.

Celeste Rivas, who went missing in April 2024, was just days away from her 15th birthday when her body was discovered on September 8, 2025. D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, was officially named a suspect two months later.

TMZ has reported that charges may be forthcoming, and investigators have identified a second potential suspect believed to have been involved “before, during, and after” her death.