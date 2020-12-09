Can't connect right now! retry
Kate Middleton, Prince William irk Welsh health minister: 'They are confused'

'Kate Middleton, Prince William are confused about what they are being asked to do'

Kate Middleton and Prince William received flak over taking an 'unessential' train trip, while most of the Britain is under complete lockdown.

The matter has been heavily criticised, with Wales health minister, Vaughan Gething, now weighing in on the royals' tour.

“I would rather that no-one was having unnecessary visits," Gething told the BBC.

He went on to urge people not to use the royals' trip as “an excuse that they are confused about what they are being asked to do."

Asked if William and Kate “should still come,” he said: “I'm not particularly bothered or interested because I don't think that's going to be an excuse for people to say, 'I should go and behave in a different way and I should act as if the harm that is being seen in front of us in every part of our healthcare system is not taking place'.”

Kate and William embarked on a two-day trip on Monday, on Queen Elizabeth's royal train, travelling across England, Scotland and Wales.

