Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 09 2020
By
Web Desk

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice to throw Meghan, Harry on the sidelines in Fab Four?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 09, 2020

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice to be brought forward after Meghan and Harry departed the royal family

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice have high hopes pinned on them as they are speculated to replace Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Fab Four - a term previously used collectively for Meghan-Harry and Kate-William.

A poll on Express UK gives insight into how the British populace is against Meghan and Harry assuming any responsibilities, or enjoying any perks, after their shocking exit from the royal family.

As many as three-quarters (77%) of people who took part in the poll said Meghan and Harry should be replaced forever by Eugenie and Beatrice!

An internet user blasted, “And Harry removed from the line of succession!”

Another one commented, “Charles has already said he wants a slimmed down monarchy and with Harry leaving its happening a bit sooner than expected. So no vacancy needs to be filled.”

Harry's cousins, Beatrice and Eugenie are not working royals for now, but with Eugenie's move into the Frogmore Cottage, people believe she will try and replace Harry in more ways than one.

Historian Robert Lacey explained, "It’s quite clear that one of the consequences is that Beatrice and Eugenie will now be brought forward – if they’re willing to be brought forward. If two go out, two have got to come in, and those two have got to be Beatrice and Eugenie."

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton, Prince William irk Welsh health minister: 'They are confused'

Kate Middleton, Prince William irk Welsh health minister: 'They are confused'
Prince William spills details on his and Kate's Christmas plans: 'It is so difficult'

Prince William spills details on his and Kate's Christmas plans: 'It is so difficult'
Christina Perri taking social media hiatus to heal from gut-wrenching miscarriage

Christina Perri taking social media hiatus to heal from gut-wrenching miscarriage
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to treat fans with special appearance together

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to treat fans with special appearance together

Olivia Jade speaks out on receiving backlash after college admissions scandal

Olivia Jade speaks out on receiving backlash after college admissions scandal
Kate Middleton, Prince William reunite with the Queen as royal train trip comes to end

Kate Middleton, Prince William reunite with the Queen as royal train trip comes to end
Mindy Kaling gets candid about having body image issues post delivery

Mindy Kaling gets candid about having body image issues post delivery
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's supporters lash out at Piers Morgan

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's supporters lash out at Piers Morgan
Kim Kardashian gives fans holiday envy as she shares latest photos

Kim Kardashian gives fans holiday envy as she shares latest photos

Scott Disick's message tugs at Megan Barton's heartstrings

Scott Disick's message tugs at Megan Barton's heartstrings
True distracts Khloe Kardashian when filming promo video for Kourtney Kardashian

True distracts Khloe Kardashian when filming promo video for Kourtney Kardashian
Zarnish Khan undergoes 'sudden' surgery, asks fans for prayers

Zarnish Khan undergoes 'sudden' surgery, asks fans for prayers

Latest

view all