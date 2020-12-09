Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Philip’s absence at the recent royal reunion sparks concern

Wednesday Dec 09, 2020

Prince Philip left royal fans worried after the British royal family had a little reunion outside of Windsor Castle.

As Prince William and Kate Middleton halted their Royal Train tour to reunite with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Camilla as well as the rest of the family, the one person who remained absent from the picture was Prince Philip.

Despite the Duke of Edinburgh staying at Windsor Castle with the monarch, he kept himself away from the cameras.

While the duke has retired from royal duties, he does occasionally get photographed during royal engagements alongside the Queen.

During the event, commissioners Anthony and Gillian Cotterill were photographed as well.

Speaking to Metro, the head of the Salvation Army in the UK and Republic of Ireland said: “The Queen was saying she was just so happy we were able to play some carols because she thinks this will be the only time she’ll be able to hear carols, and she was disappointed we didn’t sing.”

“Sometimes we’re playing musicians and other times we’re a choir, at an event like this it’s better to have the band as you can hear it for miles,” he said. 

