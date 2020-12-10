Taylor Swift loves swearing on songs: ‘I felt fantastic!’

Taylor Swift recently shed light on her excitement over being ‘free’ enough to “have an explicit sticker” on her music after decades of overthinking.

The singer spilled the beans to Entertainment Weekly after being dubbed on of 2020’s entertainers of the year.

Swift was quoted telling the publication, “[It felt] [expletive] fantastic. Every rule book was thrown out. I always had these rules in my head and one of them was, ‘You haven’t done this before, so you can’t ever do this’. Well, ‘you’ve never had an explicit sticker, so you can’t ever have an explicit sticker’.”

“But that was one of the times where I felt like you need to follow the language and you need to follow the storyline. And if the storyline and the language match up and you end up saying the [expletive] word, just go for it. I wasn’t adhering to any of the guidelines that I had placed on myself.”

“I decided to just make what I wanted to make. And I’m really happy that the fans were stoked about that because I think they could feel that. I’m not blaming anyone else for me restricting myself in the past.”

She concluded by saying, “That was all, I guess, making what I want to make. I think my fans could feel that I opened the gate and ran out of the pasture for the first time, which I’m glad they picked up on because they’re very intuitive.”