Sunday Dec 13 2020
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra to have baby in 2021? Sources suggest so

Sunday Dec 13, 2020

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra have 'been talking about having children in their near future'

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra might think about having an addition in the family, as early as 2021.

According to a source cited by Entertainment Tonight, the duo is thinking about expanding their clan, since quite some time now.

Pee Cee and Nick have reportedly "been talking about having children in their near future." Moreover, the couple has "always wanted to have kids" said the source.

Earlier, the global icon told ET that she wants to have as many babies as God would give the pair.

Talking about their "wonderful two years of marriage," the insider added, "Priyanka and Nick still are completely obsessed with one another."

The couple was recently spotted shooting together in the streets of London.

As per reports, Nick and Pee Cee 's Christmas plans are said to be "simple" in 2020.

