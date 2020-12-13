Meghan Markle hit relationship milestone with Trevor Engelson years ago, Harry still waiting

Meghan Markle hit this relationship milestone with Trevor Engelson years ago

Meghan Markle is always eager to adopt stray dogs, something she did, while being married to ex-husband Trevor Engelson.



However, although she is enjoying marital bliss with Harry now, the couple has not adopted a pet together as yet.

According to Andrew Morton’s 2018 book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess,Meghan hit this relationship milestone with Trevor years ago.

"When she returned home, she discussed with Trevor the prospect of adding to their family ‒ she wanted a dog."



“So just before Christmas, she and Trevor found themselves gazing at a pair of six-week-old puppies at a pet adoption agency in Los Angeles," Morton wrote.

“The pups had only recently been rescued from being put down at a dog shelter. One of the labrador mixes was black, the other golden," he added.

On the other hand, Meghan has added to her family with Harry in a different way.

In 2019, she gave birth to first son, Archie Harrison, and lost her second child in a miscarriage this July.