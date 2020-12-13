Mahira Khan diagnosed with coronavirus, urges fans to wear mask

Leading Pakistani star Mahira Khan was diagnosed with Covid-19 and is now isolating herself, the actress confirmed on social media.



The Raees actress shared a statement on Instagram where she said: “I have tested positive for Covid-19. I’m isolating and have informed all those who were in close contact with me over the last few days”.

“It’s been rough but it will be ok soon, InshaAllah.”

“Please please wear a mask and follow all other sops- for your sake and others,” Mahira urged the fans.

“Love, Mahira Khan,” she said followed by heart emoticons.

The actress further said “P.S Prayers and movie recommendations are more than welcome. X.”