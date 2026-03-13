Sabrina Carpenter in feud with Zara Larsson? Truth comes to light

Sabrina Carpenter and Zara Larsson are not involved in any feud against each other. On the contrary, they have a history of supporting one another.

A latest interaction between the two pop singers have proved it further that there is no bad blood among them.

On Thursday, March 12, the Please Please Please hitmaker not only liked but commented on Larsson’s Instagram post for a magazine cover.

The Short n’ Sweet tour superstar commented, “this face,” expressing her love and awe for the Swedish singer and songwriter.

Setting the record straight on any feud-related rumours and speculations, Carpenter’s two-word, sweet reaction on the Lush Life singer’s post is the ultimate proof.

Moreover, last year in April, Larsson, 28, spoke highly of the Espresso chart-topper.

"Sabrina, like come on, she's such a star,” she gushed over the former Disney star-turned pop sensation in an interview with Variety.

The two also worked together in 2020 on the Wow Remix and frequently shares TikTok duets performing each other's music.

So, where is all this feud chatter coming from?

Whispers of "spiciness" or competition among them often stem from social media users comparing their streaming success or viral moments rather than any actual conflict between the artists themselves.

Their admirers often "pit" the Taste and Invisible songstresses against each other, creating a "winner and loser" dynamic based on chart performance and streaming numbers.

Moreover, before the official Espresso remixes were released, there was heavy fan speculation and hope for a Larsson remix.

When it didn't happen, some fans interpreted the lack of collaboration as a sign of tension.

Notably, Larsson has actively called out fans for "pitting" female pop artists against one another, specifically mentioning her support for peers like Tate McRae and Carpenter, 26.