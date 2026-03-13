 
Geo News

Sabrina Carpenter in feud with Zara Larsson? Truth comes to light

Sabrina Carpenter gives two-word reaction on Zara Larsson feud rumours

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 13, 2026

Sabrina Carpenter in feud with Zara Larsson? Truth comes to light
Sabrina Carpenter in feud with Zara Larsson? Truth comes to light

Sabrina Carpenter and Zara Larsson are not involved in any feud against each other. On the contrary, they have a history of supporting one another.

A latest interaction between the two pop singers have proved it further that there is no bad blood among them.

On Thursday, March 12, the Please Please Please hitmaker not only liked but commented on Larsson’s Instagram post for a magazine cover.

The Short n’ Sweet tour superstar commented, “this face,” expressing her love and awe for the Swedish singer and songwriter.

Setting the record straight on any feud-related rumours and speculations, Carpenter’s two-word, sweet reaction on the Lush Life singer’s post is the ultimate proof.

Moreover, last year in April, Larsson, 28, spoke highly of the Espresso chart-topper.

"Sabrina, like come on, she's such a star,” she gushed over the former Disney star-turned pop sensation in an interview with Variety.

The two also worked together in 2020 on the Wow Remix and frequently shares TikTok duets performing each other's music.

So, where is all this feud chatter coming from?

Whispers of "spiciness" or competition among them often stem from social media users comparing their streaming success or viral moments rather than any actual conflict between the artists themselves.

Their admirers often "pit" the Taste and Invisible songstresses against each other, creating a "winner and loser" dynamic based on chart performance and streaming numbers.

Moreover, before the official Espresso remixes were released, there was heavy fan speculation and hope for a Larsson remix.

When it didn't happen, some fans interpreted the lack of collaboration as a sign of tension.

Notably, Larsson has actively called out fans for "pitting" female pop artists against one another, specifically mentioning her support for peers like Tate McRae and Carpenter, 26.

Katie Price admits 'I love you' too soon is warning sign despite her quick wedding
Katie Price admits 'I love you' too soon is warning sign despite her quick wedding
Lola Young reveals addiction battle behind onstage collapse, hiatus
Lola Young reveals addiction battle behind onstage collapse, hiatus
Rachel Zegler pens sweet note for someone special amid heartbreak
Rachel Zegler pens sweet note for someone special amid heartbreak
MGK ‘sad' to end Lost Americana Tour epic european leg
MGK ‘sad' to end Lost Americana Tour epic european leg
Rachel Zegler breaks silence on relationship status amid breakup news
Rachel Zegler breaks silence on relationship status amid breakup news
Barry Keoghan, Rebecca Ferguson talk about joining ‘Peaky Blinders' franchise
Barry Keoghan, Rebecca Ferguson talk about joining ‘Peaky Blinders' franchise
Dakota Johnson not rushing into serious romance after Chris Martin split
Dakota Johnson not rushing into serious romance after Chris Martin split
Ricky Gervais' longtime partner Jane Fallon diagnosed with breast cancer
Ricky Gervais' longtime partner Jane Fallon diagnosed with breast cancer