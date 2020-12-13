Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Dec 13 2020
Queen postpones filming of annual Christmas speech due to Brexit

Sunday Dec 13, 2020

Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly postponed the filming of her annual Christmas speech due to Brexit.

According to The Sun, the shoot has been pushed to next week due to the announcement of the decision of whether England will be leaving without a deal.  

"Normally she films it in early December, certainly by the middle of the month, but this time it’s later than usual," the source revealed.

"There’s talk it could happen on Wednesday or Thursday.

"The country could be a very different place by then, with us possibly leaving the EU without a deal."

Insiders revealed that she has written a "personal and emotional" address this year, though she not done with it yet. 


