Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 15 2020
By
Web Desk

BTS unveil their everyday lockdown routine alongside Suga: 'I literally just sleep'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 15, 2020

BTS unveil their everyday lockdown routine alongside Suga: 'I literally just sleep'

BTS  surprised fans recently with an adorably candid chat just a few days ago and many ARMYs are still frenzied over seeing  Suga in the mix.

The conversation occurred on Bangtan TV’s official YouTube page and left fans roaring in laughter.

Jimin was the first to chime in and spill the beans behind his current quarantine obsession during the chat and was quoted telling the rest of the group, “I’ve been coloring.”

The sudden reveal of his art work even shocked ARMYs since it contained a rather intricate and multi colored wing pattern of a bird which J-Hope found to mimic a phoenix.

For this little discussion Suga also joined his band mates and admitted he has been jamming out to his guitar the last couple of days. His revelation even led Jungkook to dub him a ‘guitarholic'.

Jin on the other hand had other priorities to look into, the biggest one of them being catching up on his sleep. He was quoted saying, “I think I just slept when I had time off. I literally just slept.”

Check it out below:



More From Entertainment:

Queen angered over Meghan Markle's 'tacky' investment, wants title removal

Queen angered over Meghan Markle's 'tacky' investment, wants title removal
Prince Andrew told ‘there are no chances of his return’ to royal family

Prince Andrew told ‘there are no chances of his return’ to royal family

Pete Davidson throws shade at Ariana Grande by asking fan to marry him

Pete Davidson throws shade at Ariana Grande by asking fan to marry him
'Of guitars and guns': Ali Zafar shows off his artistic side in his latest post

'Of guitars and guns': Ali Zafar shows off his artistic side in his latest post
Dakota Johnson wears a ring on ‘that’ finger: Did Chris Martin pop the big question?

Dakota Johnson wears a ring on ‘that’ finger: Did Chris Martin pop the big question?
Scott Disick says he loves Kourtney Kardashian, their family 'more than anything in the world'

Scott Disick says he loves Kourtney Kardashian, their family 'more than anything in the world'
Jesy Nelson calls it quits with British girl group Little Mix

Jesy Nelson calls it quits with British girl group Little Mix
After Eugenie exits Frogmore Cottage, rumours of Harry and Meghan’s return escalate

After Eugenie exits Frogmore Cottage, rumours of Harry and Meghan’s return escalate

Sharon Osbourne diagnosed with coronavirus

Sharon Osbourne diagnosed with coronavirus
Mehwish Hayat mesmerizes fans with her cover of Frank Sinatra’s ‘Fly Me to the Moon’

Mehwish Hayat mesmerizes fans with her cover of Frank Sinatra’s ‘Fly Me to the Moon’
Zoheb Hassan is all praises for Meesha Shafi’s tribute for his sister Nazia Hassan

Zoheb Hassan is all praises for Meesha Shafi’s tribute for his sister Nazia Hassan
Oprah Winfrey shows off Meghan Markle’s Christmas gift for her

Oprah Winfrey shows off Meghan Markle’s Christmas gift for her

Latest

view all