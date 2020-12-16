Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry beat Kate and William to become year's 'most tweeted about royals'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have become 2020's most tweeted about royals beating Kate Middleton, Prince William

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have had a roller-coaster 2020, filled with life-turning events.

Owing to this, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have become 2020's most tweeted about royals beating Kate Middleton and Prince William!

According to a list compiled by Harper's Bazaar, Meghan came on top, while Harry came in second, amassing 20 million tweets made related to them in 2020.

The figures shows a staggering 30% increase since 2019, with regards to how many people tweeted about Harry and Meghan.

Following the Sussexes, Queen Elizabeth came in at the third position, while Princess Diana came in fourth. Prince Charles was the fifth most tweeted about royal on the list.

"The season four release of The Crown on Netflix majorly contributed to this conversation, with fans coming together on Twitter to talk about the new episodes and share their reactions, generating over half a million Tweets about the series since its premiere," Jenna Ross, Twitter's senior manager of entertainment partnerships, told Harper's Bazaar. 

