Taylor Swift drops more remixes of ‘Willow’ after 'Dancing Witch'

Taylor Swift has treated the fans with Lonely Witch and Moonlit Witch, the two more remixes of her latest track Willow.



The new versions were released on Tuesday following the release of Dancing Witch version over the weekend.

“Ever find yourself waiting for the signal & meeting someone after dark & happening upon a majestic coven in the woods? Me neither but do you want your to make you FEEL like that? Then the “willow moonlit witch version” is for you,” she said on Instagram about the Moonlit Witch.

“Witches be like “Sometimes I just want to listen to music while pining away/sulking/staring out a window.” It’s me. I’m witches. Never fear, the “willow lonely witch remix” is here,” the ‘Folklore’ hitmaker said for Lonely Witch.



