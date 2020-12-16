Meghan Markle accused of mimicking Queen

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are "setting up their own royal base" in the United states, said an expert while commenting on the couple's new Archwell Audio podcast.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a teaser clip on Spotify on Tuesday to introduce their podcast.

Talking to Express.co.uk language expert Judi James said, "the Sussexes' promo hints at their wish to break away from the House of Windsor and establish their own new royal brand"

He said, "The words used during this podcast teaser are crucial in terms of setting out the Sussex’s brand going forward.

Judi said, "Not only has there been a conscious decision to create strong branding that is a world away from the Windsor brand, but that new brand appears to have a royal tone of its own, suggesting Harry and Meghan are setting up their own ‘royal’ base in the US, albeit one that fits their ideal of how status and power should be used to ‘make the world a better place’ as Harry would put it."

Meghan and Harry settled in the United States after stepping down form their royal duties earlier this year.

The couple recently attracted criticism after signing a multi million deal with streaming giant Netflix.

Harry was asked to quit the deal after Netflix show The Crown's portrayal of several members of the British royal family.



