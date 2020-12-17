Shakira shares interesting facts about her new track 'Girl Like Me' video

Shakira has opened up about her new song 'Girl Like Me' video, which has been talk of the town since its release last week.



Shakira's dance has sparked a challenge on TikTok, with thousands of users trying to imitate the Colombian's killer moves.

The four-minute music video dropped on Friday. To date, the clip has racked up nearly 50 million views.



Speaking with Billboard, Shakira revealed it was about the '80s inspiration.

The singer was quoted as saying:'The song already has that vintage quality to it, so I wanted a video that had the retro futuristic vibe. From the beginning I thought: Jane Fonda. Those '80s workout videos had a really cool aesthetic I wanted to import into this video.'



Highlighting the additional workout about skateboarding or surf skating, she said: 'It is a fairly new thing that I’m totally passionate about and something I do a couple of times a week.'



She continued: 'Some of the takes in this video were at 3, 4 in the morning and I was skating for like two hours so they could capture the best shots. I skated and skated and skated, until I didn’t feel my joints.'

Shakira's TikTok's followers also tried to capture the singer's moves.