Thursday Dec 17 2020
Harry Styles mocks Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of ‘opposing ballot’

Thursday Dec 17, 2020

British heartthrob Harry Styles mocked US President Donald Trump’s claims of ‘fraud’ after the election results.

The former One Direction member took a dig at his frequent songwriting collaborator Kid Harpoon after he was named Songwriter of the Year by Music Week!

Harpoon, who co-wrote and produced Styles’s new album Fine Line was showered with wishes and love after he was bestowed the honour.

Styles, while happy for Harpoon, decided to pull his leg a bit while mimicking Trump’s now-infamous reaction to the US election results.

“They found 8,000,000 opposing ballots in a bin behind his house. FRAUD,” wrote Styles.

While Styles is not an American citizen, the singer has been actively using his platform to get political.

Before the election, the Grammy-nominee endorsed Joe Biden by retweeting his campaign video and writing: “If I could vote in America, I’d vote with kindness.”

