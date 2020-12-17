The Crown: Prince Philip felt betrayed after Queen decided to move to Buckingham Palace





Prince Philip gave up his his Greek and Danish titles and style before his marriage to Queen Elizabeth.

The Crown, a Netflix series which tells the story of the Queen's reign, shows how much he wanted to keep his family name and how much he desired to live in Clarence House after his wife becomes the Queen.

In the shows episode titled "Windsor", first season, the Queen promises to keep her husband's family's name and also agrees not to move to Buckingham Palace.

But she changes her mind after her meetings with Prime Minister Winston Churchill and her uncle and former King Edward.

Fans of the series are left heart broken watching Prince Philip's reaction when his wife informs him that her children would be known as Windsors and that she and her family would be moving to the Buckingham Palace.

While many British viewers have enjoyed watching “The Crown”, the most recent season has attracted criticism from some commentators over scenes suggesting that the late Princess Diana was treated coldly, even cruelly, by senior royals.

Columnist Simon Jenkins of the Guardian newspaper accused the fourth season of having “upped the fabrication and the offence”.

Arguing that modern history was “too close to what should be sacred ground - bearing witness to passing events”, he wrote that artistic licence could not justify fabrications that showed living or recently dead people in the worst possible light.

Meanwhile, Netflix has rejected a call from Britain’s culture minister to add disclaimers at the start of episodes of its hit series “The Crown” to make clear that it is a work of fiction.