Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Dec 17 2020
By
Web Desk

The Crown: Prince Philip felt betrayed after Queen decided to move to Buckingham Palace

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 17, 2020


Prince Philip  gave up his his Greek and Danish titles and style before his marriage to Queen Elizabeth.

The Crown, a Netflix series which tells the story of the Queen's reign, shows how much he wanted to keep his family name and how much he desired to live in Clarence House after his wife becomes the Queen.

In the shows episode titled "Windsor", first season, the Queen promises to keep her husband's family's name and also agrees not to move to Buckingham Palace.

But she changes her mind after her meetings with Prime Minister Winston Churchill and her uncle and former King Edward.

Fans of the series are left heart broken watching Prince Philip's reaction when his wife informs him that  her children would be known as Windsors and that  she and her family would be moving to the Buckingham Palace.

While many British viewers have enjoyed watching “The Crown”, the most recent season has attracted criticism from some commentators over scenes suggesting that the late Princess Diana was treated coldly, even cruelly, by senior royals.

Columnist Simon Jenkins of the Guardian newspaper accused the fourth season of having “upped the fabrication and the offence”.

Arguing that modern history was “too close to what should be sacred ground - bearing witness to passing events”, he wrote that artistic licence could not justify fabrications that showed living or recently dead people in the worst possible light.

Meanwhile, Netflix has rejected a call from Britain’s culture minister to add disclaimers at the start of episodes of its hit series “The Crown” to make clear that it is a work of fiction.

  

More From Entertainment:

After receiving backlash from Kanye West, Jay-Z, Recording Academy launches new initiative

After receiving backlash from Kanye West, Jay-Z, Recording Academy launches new initiative

Queen comes under fire for using animal traps after owl dies

Queen comes under fire for using animal traps after owl dies

Eminem about to drop new surprise album?

Eminem about to drop new surprise album?
Yumna Zaidi stuns fans with her singing

Yumna Zaidi stuns fans with her singing
BTS’s Jungkook sheds light on his struggles with self-worth: ‘I’m not sure'

BTS’s Jungkook sheds light on his struggles with self-worth: ‘I’m not sure'
Princess Diana actress poses for selfies with 'Spencer'

Princess Diana actress poses for selfies with 'Spencer'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bashed for relying on royal ties: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bashed for relying on royal ties: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned about entering ‘dangerous territory’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned about entering ‘dangerous territory’: report
Kate Middleton’s pal claims she is ‘no pushover’ while disciplining kids

Kate Middleton’s pal claims she is ‘no pushover’ while disciplining kids
'Lord of the Rings' actor receives COVID-19 vaccine

'Lord of the Rings' actor receives COVID-19 vaccine
Khloe Kardashian points out 'rude' typo in family Christmas card

Khloe Kardashian points out 'rude' typo in family Christmas card
Shawn Mendes is ‘counting down the minutes’ till Christmas with Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes is ‘counting down the minutes’ till Christmas with Camila Cabello

Latest

view all