Thursday Dec 17 2020
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bashed for relying on royal ties: report

Thursday Dec 17, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have come under fire for their continued reliance on royal links yet again.

This claim was brought forward by royal commentator Phil Dampier during an interview with LBC radio.

He was quoted telling listeners, "I think if they want to carry on, really they ought to drop the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles." He also explained how "very very difficult” it would be “to carry on cashing in" on royal ties.

While Mr. Dampier remains befuddled with the couple’s continued reliance on royal ties, PR expert Mark Borkowski cannot stop hailing their sound business plans.

He told Express UK, "I think it's really impressive, what they're doing, and for all the naysayers saying 'they're going to be a non-entity' - that's a UK perspective.”

“They've got a global perspective, and more importantly a North American perspective, and each shot is a bit of a bullseye."

"Their one million dollar moment is whether or not the hype about all these corporate deals they're doing with entertainment and tech giants will ultimately match the output."

