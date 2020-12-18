Hailie Jade has never used Instagram account to promote her dad's music?

A day before Eminem released his surprise album, his daughter Hailie Jade shared a new post asking her fans to watch her new 'video' which she accidentally shot during a photo shoot.

"Winter wonderland. swipe to see the “0 second” video i accidentally took mid shoot," she wrote along with her pictures taken in the snow-covered background.

Hailie Jade had left her fans concerned after she suddenly "disappeared" from Instagram in May.

The daughter of Eminem, who is followed by two million people on the Facebook-owned app, is a star in her own right and she has never used her social media accounts to promote her dad's music. While fans continue to ask questions about her relationship with her father, the social media influencer parries almost all the queries regarding her personal life.

Some fans think she has an unannounced policy to keep a distance from her father on social media.

It was Hailie Jade who became the reason behind an infamous beef between Eminem and Cleveland rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Em had released a diss track after MGK used inappropriate words while talking about the daughter of the Detroit native.

Before taking a break from social media, she had informed her fans that she would continue to use her Insta stories to share updates.



She has hardly posted anything to her Instagram stories since her announcement which came amid the coronavirus pandemic.