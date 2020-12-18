Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Dec 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Hailie Jade has never used Instagram account to promote her dad's music?

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 18, 2020

A day before Eminem released his surprise album, his daughter Hailie Jade shared a new post asking her fans to watch her new 'video' which she accidentally shot during a photo shoot.

"Winter wonderland. swipe to see the “0 second” video i accidentally took mid shoot," she wrote along with her pictures taken in the snow-covered background.

 Hailie Jade had left her fans concerned after she suddenly  "disappeared" from Instagram in May.

The daughter of Eminem, who is followed by two million people on the Facebook-owned app, is a star in her own right  and she has never used her social media accounts to promote her dad's music. While fans continue to ask questions about her relationship with her father, the social media influencer parries almost all the queries regarding her personal life.

Some fans think she has an unannounced policy to keep a distance from her father on social media.

It was Hailie Jade who became the reason behind an infamous beef between Eminem and Cleveland rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Em had released a diss track after MGK used inappropriate words while talking about the daughter of the Detroit native.

Before taking a break from social media, she had informed her fans that she would continue to use her Insta stories to share updates.

She has hardly posted anything to her Instagram stories since her announcement which came amid the coronavirus pandemic.

More From Entertainment:

Eminem's announcement about new album receives 1 million reactions within a few hours

Eminem's announcement about new album receives 1 million reactions within a few hours

Mads Mikkelsen wishes he had Johnny Depp's number after Fantastic Beasts 3 call

Mads Mikkelsen wishes he had Johnny Depp's number after Fantastic Beasts 3 call
The Beatles legend Paul McCartney speaks about COVID-19 vaccine

The Beatles legend Paul McCartney speaks about COVID-19 vaccine

Ayeza Khan drops jaws in recent photoshoot

Ayeza Khan drops jaws in recent photoshoot
Eminem surprises fans yet again with new album ‘Music To Be Murdered by: Side B’

Eminem surprises fans yet again with new album ‘Music To Be Murdered by: Side B’
Prince Harry’s ex Cressida Bonas gets candid about tying the knot

Prince Harry’s ex Cressida Bonas gets candid about tying the knot

Taylor Swift saw music ‘completely differently’ in 2020

Taylor Swift saw music ‘completely differently’ in 2020
Indian model Sonam Bajwa gushes over Sajal Ali

Indian model Sonam Bajwa gushes over Sajal Ali
Babra Sharif approaches court against tenant for not paying rent of her house

Babra Sharif approaches court against tenant for not paying rent of her house
Star Wars’ Boba Fett passes away at age of 75

Star Wars’ Boba Fett passes away at age of 75
Faisal Javed defends Ertugrul's Engin Altan, tells Fahad Mustafa to learn from Turkish drama

Faisal Javed defends Ertugrul's Engin Altan, tells Fahad Mustafa to learn from Turkish drama
Sangeeta diagnosed with coronavirus

Sangeeta diagnosed with coronavirus

Latest

view all