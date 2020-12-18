BTS’s Jungkook crowned ‘World’s Sexiest Man’

BTS’s resident hotshot Jungkook has climbed his way into the list of the World’s Sexiest Men alongside jaw dropping stars like Brad Pitt and Harry Styles.

Shortly after receiving the same title by People magazine, Jungkook got featured in Grazia’s Sexiest Men of 2020 list as well and ARMY’s are in a frenzy over the news.

Among the 12 listed names, Jungkook is the only South Korean member to make the cut. Standing alongside him are other notable names such as 365 Days star Michele Morrone, Arón Piper and even Belgian actor Mehdi Dehbi.

Even though Jungkook only recently made the cut, he has been stealing the hearts of his fans right from the get go.

Just recently a viral twitter trend emerged, simply due to KBS’s new paparazzi photographs. All of which happened just because he unbuttoned the first three buttons of his shirt.

Check it all out below:



