Friday Dec 18 2020
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sought Megxit as means to make millions

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle apparently wanted to claim independence from the royal family in a bid to pile on the cash.

Speaking to The Royal Beat, Katie Nicholl said that the couple was looking to use their freedom to rake in the money which was later proven by several multi-million dollar deals. 

"The real reason for them leaving the Royal Family was to become financially independent," she said.

"I think it was to have latitude, to have space, but ultimately it was to make money and that is what they are doing."

The royal expert also shared on the status of Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship since Megxit, as rumours were rife that the two brothers were not in good terms.

"There have been nine months since Megxit and relations are better. I know that they are in touch, that they do talk," she said.

"I know that Harry sent over a load of presents for the Cambridge children. They will zoom and chat over the holidays."

