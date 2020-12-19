Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Dec 19 2020
By
Web Desk

Hamza Ali Abbasi up in arms against zoos: ‘Caging animals is cruel and evil’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 19, 2020

Hamza Ali Abbasi's charged tweets come after two Himalayan bears were rescued from the Islamabad Zoo

Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi has never shied away from expressing his views when it comes to pointing out the wrongs in society.

And while he has previously been a loud voice for matters pertaining to human rights, the Alif star is now speaking out about the terrible way in which animals in Pakistani zoos are treated.

Turning to his Twitter, the Mann Mayal actor wrote: “IHC rules that Zoos are concentration camps for non human living beings. Its TRUE. Caging animals for public entertainment is CRUEL & EVIL.”

“Pakistan has a chance to earn respect of the world & make God happy by freeing all the animals in captivity & #CloseAllPakZoos PLEASE!,” he went on to say.

In another tweet, he said: “If you agree, please be the voice for those who cant speak for themselves and make this hashtag trend for as long as we can so maybe someone in the decision making arena may listen especially after IHC ruling. #CloseAllPakZoos.”

The actor’s charged tweets come not long after Himalayan bears were found living in detrimental conditions at the Islamabad Zoo. The two brown bears, Suzie and Bubloo, have now been rescued and flown from the capital to Jordan.

More From Entertainment:

Justin Bieber teams up with former rivals for Christmas song

Justin Bieber teams up with former rivals for Christmas song
Gigi Hadid posts heartwarming snap of her daughter experiencing first snow

Gigi Hadid posts heartwarming snap of her daughter experiencing first snow
Khloe Kardashian's latest business venture provides aid to pregnant women

Khloe Kardashian's latest business venture provides aid to pregnant women
Meghan and Harry, Kate and William trade Christmas gifts with each other's families

Meghan and Harry, Kate and William trade Christmas gifts with each other's families
Princess Eugenie pays sentimental tribute to her mom Sarah Ferguson

Princess Eugenie pays sentimental tribute to her mom Sarah Ferguson
Eminem's latest track 'Zeus' from surprise album has a Rihanna connection

Eminem's latest track 'Zeus' from surprise album has a Rihanna connection
Jennifer Aniston in self-isolation after co-worker tests positive for COVID-19

Jennifer Aniston in self-isolation after co-worker tests positive for COVID-19
Kate Middleton prefers country-side for upbringing of kids: Here's why

Kate Middleton prefers country-side for upbringing of kids: Here's why
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sought Megxit as means to make millions

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sought Megxit as means to make millions
Sajal Ali stuns fans with adorable pictures

Sajal Ali stuns fans with adorable pictures
Ayesha Omar expresses gratitude as horrific accident marks 5th anniversary

Ayesha Omar expresses gratitude as horrific accident marks 5th anniversary
Pakistani artist Sara Shakeel unveils campaign with Julia Roberts, Amanda Seyfried

Pakistani artist Sara Shakeel unveils campaign with Julia Roberts, Amanda Seyfried

Latest

view all