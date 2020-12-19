Hamza Ali Abbasi up in arms against zoos: ‘Caging animals is cruel and evil’

Hamza Ali Abbasi's charged tweets come after two Himalayan bears were rescued from the Islamabad Zoo

Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi has never shied away from expressing his views when it comes to pointing out the wrongs in society.

And while he has previously been a loud voice for matters pertaining to human rights, the Alif star is now speaking out about the terrible way in which animals in Pakistani zoos are treated.

Turning to his Twitter, the Mann Mayal actor wrote: “IHC rules that Zoos are concentration camps for non human living beings. Its TRUE. Caging animals for public entertainment is CRUEL & EVIL.”

“Pakistan has a chance to earn respect of the world & make God happy by freeing all the animals in captivity & #CloseAllPakZoos PLEASE!,” he went on to say.

In another tweet, he said: “If you agree, please be the voice for those who cant speak for themselves and make this hashtag trend for as long as we can so maybe someone in the decision making arena may listen especially after IHC ruling. #CloseAllPakZoos.”

The actor’s charged tweets come not long after Himalayan bears were found living in detrimental conditions at the Islamabad Zoo. The two brown bears, Suzie and Bubloo, have now been rescued and flown from the capital to Jordan.

