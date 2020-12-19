Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell reportedly in a relationship

American actor Tom Cruise and costar Hayley Atwell have prepping for their upcoming film, Mission: Impossible 7 and it seems like the heartthrob has found love again.

And a little birdy has now revealed that there may be something brewing between the two co-stars as they’ve “grown closer.”

As per a report by The Sun, “Tom and Hayley hit it off from day one. Lockdown, and all the difficulties that came with it, brought them even closer and they’ve become fairly inseparable.”

Ever since he parted ways with Katie Holmes, the Top Gun actor has been quite secretive with his love life.

He was previously married to Mimi Rogers in 1987 and parted ways only three years later. He then got hitched to Nicole Kidman in 1990 but called it quits in 2001. He and Katie Holmes married in December 2005 but filed for a divorce in 2012.