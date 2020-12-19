Where will Bakhtawar Bhutto, fiance Mahmood Choudhry get married?

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and fiance Mahmood Choudhry with family and friends at their engagement ceremony at Bilawal House in Karachi. Photo: Instagram/ @mahmood.y.choudhry

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari's fiance Mahmood Choudhry just announced the location for the couple's wedding.



He shared a new picture from their engagement with family and friends with a short caption on Instagram Saturday.

Mahmood said his friends had asked him if his and Bakhtawar's wedding will be a destination wedding.

He announced that the destination will be the one and only Pakistan

Last week, Mahmood shared a clip of 2019 Pakistani track Laila o Laila by Ali Zafar and Urooj Fatima playing in his car as he drove on the Emirati streets.



The song has been viewed over a millions times on YouTube and remains a favourite.



Mahmood recently traveled back to Dubai after a lavish engagement ceremony at the Bilawal House in Karachi.

Read more about Bakhtawar and Mahmood's engagement here

At least 100-150 guests were present at Bakhtawar's engagement ceremony including father Asif Ali Zardari and sister Aseefa Bhutto. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari skipped the festivities after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The late Benazir Bhutto's sister Sanam Bhutto was also at the function. Zardari's sisters Faryal Talpur and Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman, and Omni Group Chief Executive Anwar Majeed were also at the ceremony.