Miley Cyrus opens up about receiving criticism from Cher

Pop icon Miley Cyrus may be loved far and wide but the singer has her share of controversies under her belt as well.



And for that reason, the Wrecking Ball hit maker is not the most well-liked celebrity across the globe as many have been quite hostile with her, including big names like Cher.

Speaking about Cher and how she copes with the criticism that comes from the pop icon, the former Disney star got candid during a chat with SiriusXM’s Live Transmission Christmas.

"The amount of people that have talked [expletive] about my records or what I'm doing, you know, I had Cher come after me on Twitter, but that's when I thought I had really made it. I'm like, 'Oh, Cher gives a [expletive] about what I'm doing.'"

"She was mad that I was sticking my tongue out all the time and all that [expletive]. And I'm like, 'Yo, I pissed Cher off, I really made it,” said Miley.