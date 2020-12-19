Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Dec 19 2020
By
Web Desk

Miley Cyrus opens up about receiving criticism from Cher

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 19, 2020

Pop icon Miley Cyrus may be loved far and wide but the singer has her share of controversies under her belt as well.

And for that reason, the Wrecking Ball hit maker is not the most well-liked celebrity across the globe as many have been quite hostile with her, including big names like Cher.

Speaking about Cher and how she copes with the criticism that comes from the pop icon, the former Disney star got candid during a chat with SiriusXM’s Live Transmission Christmas.

"The amount of people that have talked [expletive] about my records or what I'm doing, you know, I had Cher come after me on Twitter, but that's when I thought I had really made it. I'm like, 'Oh, Cher gives a [expletive] about what I'm doing.'"

"She was mad that I was sticking my tongue out all the time and all that [expletive]. And I'm like, 'Yo, I pissed Cher off, I really made it,” said Miley. 

More From Entertainment:

Where will Bakhtawar Bhutto, fiance Mahmood Choudhry get married?

Where will Bakhtawar Bhutto, fiance Mahmood Choudhry get married?
Viola Davis says Chadwick Boseman ‘squeezed out every bit of life’ before he died

Viola Davis says Chadwick Boseman ‘squeezed out every bit of life’ before he died
‘The Crown’ creator Peter Morgan and Gillian Anderson part ways

‘The Crown’ creator Peter Morgan and Gillian Anderson part ways
Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell reportedly in a relationship

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell reportedly in a relationship
Heather Morris comes to the defense of Mark Salling after fan’s ‘offensive’ post

Heather Morris comes to the defense of Mark Salling after fan’s ‘offensive’ post
Hamza Ali Abbasi up in arms against zoos: ‘Caging animals is cruel and evil’

Hamza Ali Abbasi up in arms against zoos: ‘Caging animals is cruel and evil’
Brad Pitt is ‘embracing old age’ and ‘loving life’ as he turns 57

Brad Pitt is ‘embracing old age’ and ‘loving life’ as he turns 57
Justin Bieber teams up with former rivals for Christmas song

Justin Bieber teams up with former rivals for Christmas song
Gigi Hadid posts heartwarming snap of her daughter experiencing first snow

Gigi Hadid posts heartwarming snap of her daughter experiencing first snow
Khloe Kardashian's latest business venture provides aid to pregnant women

Khloe Kardashian's latest business venture provides aid to pregnant women
Meghan and Harry, Kate and William trade Christmas gifts with each other's families

Meghan and Harry, Kate and William trade Christmas gifts with each other's families
Princess Eugenie pays sentimental tribute to her mom Sarah Ferguson

Princess Eugenie pays sentimental tribute to her mom Sarah Ferguson

Latest

view all