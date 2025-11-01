'Yellowstone' universe returns with CBS series 'Y: Marshals'

Photo: Luke Grimes finds 'new beginning' in 'Yellowstone' spinoff 'Y: Marshals'

Luke Grimes's Kayce Dutton has reportedly returned with a new 'Y: Marshals'

In Us Weekly's latest report, Yellowstone fans got their first look at the highly anticipated spinoff Y: Marshals.

The series follows Kayce Dutton, played by Luke Grimes, as he leaves ranching behind to join the U.S. Marshals, revealing in one clip, “I am just grappling with some skeletons I would like to keep in my closet.”

Arielle Kebbel, Ash Santos, Tatanka Means, Brett Cullen, and Logan Marshall Green round out the cast. Kebbel, Santos, and Means play Belle, Andrea, and Miles, fellow U.S. Marshals, while Cullen portrays Harry Gifford, the head of the Montana division.

“I’m changing paths,” Kayce added in another scene.

“Trying to find a new beginning,” he continued.

According to the official synopsis, Y: Marshals will blend cowboy grit with law enforcement drama as Kayce combines his ranching background and Navy SEAL skills to deliver “range justice” in Montana, balancing family, duty, and the psychological toll of the job.