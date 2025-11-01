 
Geo News

'Yellowstone' universe returns with CBS series 'Y: Marshals'

Yellowstone’s Kayce Dutton, played by Luke Grimes, has reportedly traded ranch life for the U.S. Marshal

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 01, 2025

Photo: Luke Grimes finds new beginning in Yellowstone spinoff Y: Marshals
Photo: Luke Grimes finds 'new beginning' in 'Yellowstone' spinoff 'Y: Marshals'

 Luke Grimes's Kayce Dutton has reportedly returned with a new 'Y: Marshals'

In Us Weekly's latest report, Yellowstone fans got their first look at the highly anticipated spinoff Y: Marshals.

Advertisement

The series follows Kayce Dutton, played by Luke Grimes, as he leaves ranching behind to join the U.S. Marshals, revealing in one clip, “I am just grappling with some skeletons I would like to keep in my closet.”

Arielle Kebbel, Ash Santos, Tatanka Means, Brett Cullen, and Logan Marshall Green round out the cast. Kebbel, Santos, and Means play Belle, Andrea, and Miles, fellow U.S. Marshals, while Cullen portrays Harry Gifford, the head of the Montana division.

“I’m changing paths,” Kayce added in another scene. 

“Trying to find a new beginning,” he continued.

According to the official synopsis, Y: Marshals will blend cowboy grit with law enforcement drama as Kayce combines his ranching background and Navy SEAL skills to deliver “range justice” in Montana, balancing family, duty, and the psychological toll of the job.

Advertisement
Cardi B makes hilarious admission about personal hygiene
Cardi B makes hilarious admission about personal hygiene
Madonna, Akeem Morris 'secretly engaged'
Madonna, Akeem Morris 'secretly engaged'
Chris Evans 'proud' to be 'girl dad'
Chris Evans 'proud' to be 'girl dad'
Chris Pratt's wife Katherine Schwarzenegger shares son's latest milestone
Chris Pratt's wife Katherine Schwarzenegger shares son's latest milestone
Bradley Whitford makes surprising confession about 'The West Wing' cast members
Bradley Whitford makes surprising confession about 'The West Wing' cast members
Diane Lane recalls Tom Cruise's imressive dedication acting at young age
Diane Lane recalls Tom Cruise's imressive dedication acting at young age
George Clooney changes priorities amid 'Jay Kelly' gig: Source
George Clooney changes priorities amid 'Jay Kelly' gig: Source
Jennifer Love Hewitt celebrates her husband Brian Hallisay's birthday with THIS
Jennifer Love Hewitt celebrates her husband Brian Hallisay's birthday with THIS