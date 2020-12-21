Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Dec 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Tom Cruise’s COVID-19 rant was a Scientology stunt, says Leah Remini

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 21, 2020

Hollywood star Tom Cruise was given a thumbs up by many following his recent expletive-ridden COVID-19 rant.

However, not everyone came forth to support the actor’s stance as Leah Remini dubbed the entire episode a ‘Scientology stunt.’

Talking to anti-Scientology website, The Underground Bunker, Remini said: “I would bet that Tom had this rant written for him and had his Scientology assistant record and release it.”

“Tom’s reaction that was released yesterday shows his true personality. He is an abusive person. I witnessed it, I’ve been a recipient of it on a small level, and I’ve been told of similar abuse by his former girlfriend, his employees, and his friends. This is the real Tom,” she said.

Earlier, an audio clip of the Top Gun actor was released recently where he could be heard abusing the staff on the sets of Mission: Impossible 7 for breaking the COVID-19 guidelines.

Following his outburst, five staffers of the film quit. 

More From Entertainment:

Elliot Page thanks fans for the love and support after trans disclosure

Elliot Page thanks fans for the love and support after trans disclosure

Bella Hadid praises Zendaya for topping GQ's 'Most Stylish Women 2021' list

Bella Hadid praises Zendaya for topping GQ's 'Most Stylish Women 2021' list
Shaniera Akram drops jaws as she stuns in a saree

Shaniera Akram drops jaws as she stuns in a saree
Khloe Kardashian pokes fun at Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram pic

Khloe Kardashian pokes fun at Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram pic
Prince William's pal who divorced Meghan Markle's friend to tie the knot soon

Prince William's pal who divorced Meghan Markle's friend to tie the knot soon
Kate Middleton and Prince William spark new controversy

Kate Middleton and Prince William spark new controversy
Prince Louis’ ‘shocking’ royal appearance perplexes fans: report

Prince Louis’ ‘shocking’ royal appearance perplexes fans: report
Pink claims fractured ankle is a 2020 gift that ‘keeps on giving’

Pink claims fractured ankle is a 2020 gift that ‘keeps on giving’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bashed for ‘deplorable’ behavior: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bashed for ‘deplorable’ behavior: report
Bella Hadid left 'emotional' after New York hit by heavy snow

Bella Hadid left 'emotional' after New York hit by heavy snow
Jimin believes BTS may win a Grammy for ‘Dynamite’ in 2021

Jimin believes BTS may win a Grammy for ‘Dynamite’ in 2021
Gal Gadot takes part in Warner Media's Justice League investigation

Gal Gadot takes part in Warner Media's Justice League investigation

Latest

view all