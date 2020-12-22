Khloe Kardashian shares sweet throwback photo with late father

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has been missing her late father Robert Kardashian and took to her Instagram story to remember him.

In the post, she shared a sweet picture of him and a young version of herself sitting on his lap, dressed in black.

This image may have likely been part of the Kardashian's Christmas card shoot from the 90s.

She had shared a similar image earlier which featured her sisters Kourtney and Kim, brother Rob and her late father.

It was humourous as the Good American founder's name had wrongly spelled to "Khole".

Take a look:



