'Talks for amendment to NAB law brokered at establishment's behest,' Rana Sanaullah claims

President of the PML-N Punjab chapter, Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday made startling claims about talks between the government and Opposition regarding amendments to the National Accountability Bureau Ordinance, saying that they were brokered not by the party, but "at the behest of the establishment".

Furthermore, he claimed that Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who he said was present during the talks, "sent greetings to Mian sahab (a term of endearment used for party supremo Nawaz Sharif)".



Sanaullah was speaking to the media after meeting and expressing solidarity with the Khokhar brothers who have been accused of corruption.

The PML-N leader claimed that Qureshi said that everyone agrees to the amendments to the NAB law, "except for one person", and Adviser on Accountability Shahzad Akbar "is that person's agent".

Sanaullah said that the Opposition "will pick right up" from where the government's "revenge tactics" end.

He stressed that the resignations from assemblies that the Opposition parties are gearing up for are "the last option" and all talk of seeking an NRO (concession under the National Reconciliation Ordinance) in the meanwhile "are nothing but lies".

